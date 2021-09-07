Rhumbline Advisers Sells 8,286 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of UFP Industries worth $15,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UFP Industries by 270.4% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 468,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,808,000 after buying an additional 341,822 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,402,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,375,000 after purchasing an additional 75,515 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 161,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 35,971 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the first quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

UFPI opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.82 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.14.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

