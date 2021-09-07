Rhumbline Advisers Sells 849 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.27% of Littelfuse worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,048,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,377,000 after buying an additional 261,029 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 718.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,675,000 after buying an additional 234,595 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after buying an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 381,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,881,000 after buying an additional 62,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 735,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,502,000 after buying an additional 62,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $280.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.50. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $289.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total transaction of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,605 shares of company stock worth $13,354,611. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.