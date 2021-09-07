Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
BLD stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.60.
BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.
TopBuild Company Profile
TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.
See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.