Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,534 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TopBuild were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

BLD stock opened at $219.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.42. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $141.14 and a one year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.60.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.38.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

