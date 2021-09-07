Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.37

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 8478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.92.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSKD. Truist began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Riskified Company Profile (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.