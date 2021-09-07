RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.38. 77,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,535. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $18.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $19,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund from $2.75 to $2.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

