Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.
Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,415. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.05.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.
