Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.42 price target on Roche and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.71.

Shares of RHHBY stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The company had a trading volume of 644,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,415. The firm has a market cap of $339.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Roche has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $51.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roche by 55.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 58.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 0.3% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 100,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Roche by 0.8% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Roche by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

