Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Up to $9.36

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.36, but opened at $10.09. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 1,095 shares.

RKLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rockley Photonics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Rockley Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockley Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.