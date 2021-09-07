Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) dropped 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 9,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 495,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

