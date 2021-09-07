Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) by 139.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754,650 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Root were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Root during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Root by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Root by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. cut their price objective on shares of Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Root from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Root from $11.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Root from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Root stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. 83,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,097. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Root, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $89.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.