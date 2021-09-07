Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.02 Million Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMS. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $86,315,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,178,490 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,213,000 after acquiring an additional 608,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 437,997 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,531,000 after acquiring an additional 258,859 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,450,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 722.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

MMS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 2,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.30 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

