Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Maximus in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 590.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 710.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 972 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,028 shares of company stock worth $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMS traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 2,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,212. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

