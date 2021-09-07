Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 170 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,039 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.84. The company had a trading volume of 506,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,105. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.64. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 105.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

