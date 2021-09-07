Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $10,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 17.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZBRA traded down $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $583.63. 3,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,323. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $555.50 and its 200-day moving average is $514.07.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.