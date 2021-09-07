Royal Bank of Canada Acquires New Shares in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 243.1% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 99,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after buying an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $618,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $420,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,734.8% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period.

HNDL opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.31. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

