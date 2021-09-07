Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 111.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Drive Shack were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DS. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Drive Shack by 186.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 176,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 114,988 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Drive Shack during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Drive Shack has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of DS stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. Drive Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $252.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10.

Drive Shack Profile

Drive Shack, Inc engages in the management of golf-related leisure and social entertainment venues and courses. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Golf Properties, Entertainment Golf Venues, and Corporate. The Traditional Golf Properties segment manages and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun.

