Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in North European Oil Royalty Trust were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $67.36 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.51. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

