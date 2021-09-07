Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,955.64 ($25.55).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,440.60 ($18.82). 4,382,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,697,063. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £112.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,418.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,386.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

