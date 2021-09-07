RumbleON, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $4.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RumbleON in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.21 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ RMBL opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The company has a market capitalization of $124.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,471.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 13,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

