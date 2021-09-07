RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander Purchases 1,000 Shares

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of RumbleON stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RumbleON alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Adam Alexander bought 1,500 shares of RumbleON stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.70. The company had a trading volume of 104,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.76. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.93. RumbleON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that RumbleON, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in RumbleON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in RumbleON by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in RumbleON by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter valued at $280,000. 20.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.