Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Super Micro Computer worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

