Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after purchasing an additional 53,545 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,174,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total transaction of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $385.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $389.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $356.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.44.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

