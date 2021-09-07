Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 475.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Phreesia worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Phreesia by 290.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth about $1,604,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 13.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 28.2% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 280,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 61,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 50.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.77.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $67.12 on Tuesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -88.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

