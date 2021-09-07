Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $129.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $69.60 and a 1 year high of $146.95.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $131,558.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 4,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $571,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,988 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,504 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

