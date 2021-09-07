Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,588 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after buying an additional 194,900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $356,000.

In related news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,699.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $109,480.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,428 shares of company stock valued at $689,735 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $46.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.40. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

