Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA Sells 34,320 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lowered its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,320 shares during the quarter. Titan Machinery makes up 2.9% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $6,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 719,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 606.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 598,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 514,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 143,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

