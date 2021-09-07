Ruth’s Hospitality Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,106 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,528% compared to the average daily volume of 375 call options.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.04. The stock had a trading volume of 9,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.05. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

