Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SAFE. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.01.

SAFE opened at $84.83 on Friday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 58.12%.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $1,335,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $2,707,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,728 shares of company stock worth $3,185,140 and have sold 163,400 shares worth $14,621,046. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

