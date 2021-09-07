Sandy Spring Bank Acquires New Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of BIO opened at $819.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $730.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $644.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $472.84 and a 52-week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total value of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,718,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

