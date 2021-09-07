Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% during the first quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.15 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.76.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,182,575.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

