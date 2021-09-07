Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.01. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total transaction of $3,108,286.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.03.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

