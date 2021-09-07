Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Exelon by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,024,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 25.7% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Exelon by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exelon by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

