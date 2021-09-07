Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $677,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $121.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $121.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

