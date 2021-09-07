Sandy Spring Bank Sells 29 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $354.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.36 and its 200 day moving average is $340.51. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $261.41 and a 12 month high of $356.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

