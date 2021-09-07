Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €237.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €266.13 ($313.10).

VOW3 stock opened at €202.15 ($237.82) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12 month high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €205.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €213.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

