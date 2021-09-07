Scholtz & Company LLC Acquires 550 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Scholtz & Company LLC raised its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Square by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 10,377 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Square by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Square by 15.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.19. The stock had a trading volume of 150,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,002. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.02 and its 200 day moving average is $240.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 232.62, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $261.80 price target (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

In other news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.98, for a total value of $45,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.81, for a total transaction of $2,128,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 405,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,274,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 685,874 shares of company stock valued at $167,732,740 in the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

