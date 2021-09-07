Scholtz & Company LLC Has $4.34 Million Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.5% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 25.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Erste Group cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

NYSE:BABA traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.90. 393,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,881,222. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $152.80 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The firm has a market cap of $475.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.