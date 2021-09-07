Scholtz & Company LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,506,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of CPARU stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,062. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

