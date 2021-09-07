Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Portfolio Solutions LLC

Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,918. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

