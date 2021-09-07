Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 933,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,457,000 after buying an additional 47,885 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after buying an additional 36,405 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $103.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,402. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.94 and a 52-week high of $106.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

