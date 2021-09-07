Scout24 (ETR:G24) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €81.00 ($95.29) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Scout24 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €74.04 ($87.11).

Get Scout24 alerts:

G24 stock opened at €72.00 ($84.71) on Tuesday. Scout24 has a one year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a one year high of €79.80 ($93.88). The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €68.07.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.