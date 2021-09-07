SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.48) on Tuesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £764.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.49.

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

