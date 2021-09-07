SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (SEIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.41 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust stock opened at GBX 112.90 ($1.48) on Tuesday. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The company has a market capitalization of £764.43 million and a P/E ratio of 16.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 114.49.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust Company Profile
