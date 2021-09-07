Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,101 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Sealed Air worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $61.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.08%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

