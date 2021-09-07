SEEN (SEEN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,784.00

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. SEEN has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $9,784.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.77 or 0.00010994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official message board for SEEN is seen-haus.medium.com . The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

