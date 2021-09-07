Sei Investments Co. Acquires 41,482 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.48. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

