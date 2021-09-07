Sei Investments Co. Grows Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,567 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,952,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 71.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 152,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,673,000 after buying an additional 63,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

