Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.60% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLWS. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $661,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the second quarter worth $202,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 144.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 33.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 73,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $33.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $39.61.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.95 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $624,393.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,257,611.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Monday, August 30th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc engages in the provision of gifts for all celebratory occasions. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral, Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets and BloomNet Wire. The firm offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

