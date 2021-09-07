Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,223 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.27% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.07. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.09 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

