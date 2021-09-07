Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 86.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,598 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $11,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The firm had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.