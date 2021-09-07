Sei Investments Co. Sells 81,628 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,628 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $12,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $103,070,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 370,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $903,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $291.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.46 and its 200-day moving average is $272.50. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.47.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

