Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.83

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 11011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
