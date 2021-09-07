Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.83

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.79, with a volume of 11011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sendas Distribuidora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.